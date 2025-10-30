October 30, 2025 12:21 AM हिंदी

Anshula Kapoor reflects on the love-hate relationship with her body

Anshula Kapoor reflects on the love-hate relationship with her body

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor opened up about her love-hate relationship with her body. 'The Traitors' contestant also revealed how she has struggled with working out during the years.

Dropping a video of herself in the gym, Anshula wrote on her Insta "I’ve always had a bit of a love-hate relationship with my body & with working out (sic)."

However, she admitted that over the years her definition of 'healthy' has changed from how she looks to how she feels.

"But somewhere along the way, “healthy” has started meaning something different. It’s now less about how I look & more about how I feel. Now it’s not about punishing myself. It’s about listening to what my body, my mind, my energy actually need that day," the entrepreneur added.

Anshula added that not every day is the same, and even in this inconsistency, it is crucial to keep moving forward.

"Some days I show up strong. Some days I barely show up at all. But I’ve realised both count. Because effort - even the messy, inconsistent kind - still means you’re moving forward. Maybe that’s what being healthy really is… not perfection, just presence", the post concluded.

Anshula loves to use social media to speak her mind on matters of physical and mental well-being.

Recently, the sister of actor Arjun Kapoor shared a heartfelt reflection on the importance of self-acceptance and body positivity.

Talking about her journey of accepting herself the way she is, Anshula wrote, “I used to look at some of these photos and only see what I didn’t like…the cellulite on my thighs, the loose skin on my arms, the little wrinkles around my eyes…ALL the things I’ve been hypercritical about for years. And yet, looking back now, all I see are moments I was actually happy in. Laughing, moving, living."

“It’s crazy how time softens you. How you start noticing that no one else cares about the things you obsess over, how your body is more than just how it looks - it’s what it does for you every day. Maybe we’re not meant to look perfect in every photo. Maybe we’re just meant to feel something when we look at them again - a small reminder of where we were, who we were, and how far we’ve come since,” she added.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Jannik Sinner begins bid to retake World No. 1 with victory in the opening round of the Paris Masters 2025 in Paris on Wednesday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Tennis: Sinner begins bid to retake World No. 1 with victory in Paris

US Fed cuts interest rates as govt shutdown clouds economic outlook

US Fed cuts interest rates as govt shutdown clouds economic outlook

India targets $500 billion electronics manufacturing by 2030

India targets $500 billion electronics manufacturing by 2030

HM Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi, Rajnath Singh intensify attacks on RJD, Cong for Bihar poll campaign (NDA Roundup)

HM Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi, Rajnath Singh intensify attacks on RJD, Cong for Bihar poll campaign (NDA Roundup)

You have to put a whole game together - we didn't do that, says Sciver-Brunt after defeat to South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup in Guwahati, Assam. on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Women’s World Cup: You have to put a whole game together - we didn't do that, says Sciver-Brunt after defeat to SA

Aamir Khan to be awarded the first-ever R.K. Laxman Award for Excellence

Aamir Khan to be awarded the first-ever R.K. Laxman Award for Excellence

Very special day and I'm so glad we won in the end, says Laura Wolvaardt after helping South Africa defeated England in the semifinals of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in Guwahati on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Women’s World Cup: Very special day and I'm so glad we won in the end, says Wolvaardt

Anshula Kapoor reflects on the love-hate relationship with her body

Anshula Kapoor reflects on the love-hate relationship with her body

Akanksha Gupta, Aryaveer Dewan record upset wins in the Sub-Junior & Junior National Squash Championships at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai on Wednesday. Photo credit: SRFI

Sub-Jr/Jr National squash: Akanksha Gupta, Aryaveer Dewan record upset wins

‘No vacancy for sons of Sonia & Lalu’: HM Amit Shah

‘No vacancy for sons of Sonia & Lalu’: HM Amit Shah