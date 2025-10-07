Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar recreate SRK-Kajol’s romantic scene from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Bollywood vibes were in the air as Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar recreated the iconic romantic moment between SRK and Kajol from “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

The duo brought out their inner filmy selves with each other. On Tuesday, Anshula posted a video with Rohan from their Gor Dhana ceremony and captioned it, “Forever my partner in laughter and chaos! @rohanthakkar1511 I would unleash my filmy side only for you.” In the video, Anshula can be seen asking Rohan to hold her dupatta as they recreate SRK and Kajol’s romantic moment from “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” The clip is set to the iconic music from “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.”

On October 2, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar got engaged in traditional Ghor Dhana ceremony. The intimate gathering, held in Mumbai, marked the couple’s engagement after years of being together. It was attended by their close family and friends including Arjun Kapoor, cousins Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jahaan Kapoor who joined in to shower their blessings on the couple.

Anshula and Rohan’s love story began in 2022 when they first matched on a dating app, and their very first conversation lasted the entire night. After three years of dating, Rohan popped the question in Anshula’s favourite city, New York. The romantic proposal took place at Central Park, in front of a castle, at exactly 1:15 AM IST — the same time they had shared their first conversation.

A few days ago, Anshula Kapoor had shared a heartfelt note, describing her Ghor Dhana ceremony as “a fairy tale come true.” She dedicated the message to her late mother, Mona Kapoor, expressing that her engagement was everything she had ever imagined.

She wrote, “Dear Ma, You were right - fairytales can be real...The Gordhana was everything Ro and I dreamt of - pieces of us, and pieces of you, woven into every detail. From the rajnigandha you loved, to the wall of family photos, the old rom-coms we used to watch together, the hand written letters Ro has written to me over the years, and all our favourite nostalgic sweet treats.. it felt like we were walking through our own memory lane.” (sic)

--IANS

ps/