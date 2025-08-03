August 03, 2025 7:56 PM हिंदी

Anshul Garg on reuniting exes Isha Malviya & Abhishek Kumar: 'Both are thorough professionals'

Anshul Garg to reunite exes Isha Malviya & Abhishek Kumar: 'Both are thorough professionals'

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Music producer Anshul Garg has given some lovely musical duos to the viewers through his songs - From Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria in "Pyaar Aata Hai", to Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi in "Ittefaq", to Hina Khan and Munawar Faruqui in "Halki Halki Si".

However, Anshul has planned something extremely exciting for his next video. He is all set to reunite former lovebirds Isha Maviya and Abhishek Kumar on screen for the first time after their breakup.

Talking about his decision to bring together "Bigg Boss 17" for his next, Anshul shared, “Music has always been the factor that unites people, and to be able to bring one of the most loved couples in Indian showbiz back together has been a rewarding experience."

Speaking of working with Isha and Abhishek, he added, "Both Isha and Abhishek are thorough professionals, and it was a delight working with them. The chemistry that they bring alive on screen is magical, and their fans will love this reunion.”

It must be noted that Isha and Abhishek were recently spotted together, raising speculations about a possible reunion. These two were seen in a car together. As the shutterbugs surrounded their vehicle, Isha and Abhishek hid their faces.

However, now it has been revealed that the former lovers have reunited for an upcoming music video.

Additionally, Isha recently came face-to-face with Abhishek during an episode of the reality show "Laughter Chefs 2", where she appeared as a guest. While the two initially looked awkward, they eventually hugged each other during the episode.

For the unaware, Isha and Abhishek first met on the sets of the TV show "Udaariyan". However, the lovebirds parted ways after being in a relationship for some time.

Post their breakup, they also turned out to be fellow housemates during the seventeenth season of "Bigg Boss".

During the show, the viewers were subjected to the ugly side of their breakup.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

More tired the Indian bowlers get, the more pressure Harry Brook will try to put, says Stuart Broad on the fourth day of the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at the Oval in London on Sunday.

5th Test: More tired Indian bowlers get, the more pressure Brook will try to put, says Stuart Broad

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals why adult friendships are the best

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals why adult friendships are the best

CBI arrests Customs official in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests Customs official in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

With aim of an obesity and pollution-free nation, Sports Ministry honours Postmen in 34th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: SAI Media

With aim of an obesity and pollution-free nation, 34th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle honours Postmen

Yunus-led regime surrenders Bangladesh's defence autonomy in exchange for modest tariff cut: Report

Yunus-led regime surrenders Bangladesh's defence autonomy in exchange for modest tariff cut: Report

ECI rebuts allegations of electoral roll tampering, terms Chidambaram’s claims ‘misleading and baseless'

ECI rebuts allegations of electoral roll tampering, terms Chidambaram’s claims ‘misleading and baseless'

Gujarat ranks 2nd in marine fish production, estimated to be 10.37 lakh MT in 2024-25

Gujarat ranks 2nd in marine fish production, estimated to be 10.37 lakh MT in 2024-25

Yash Dhull smashes first ton of season to power Central Delhi Kings to victory in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: DPL

DPL 2025: Yash Dhull smashes first ton of season to power Central Delhi Kings to victory

Bangladesh: 637 people killed in mob lynching incidents from August 2024-July 2025

Bangladesh: Over 635 people killed in mob lynching incidents since August 2024, says report

Mohit Suri: Spent more than 50% of my life on sets’, it’s my natural space

Mohit Suri: Spent more than 50% of my life on sets, it’s my natural space