Another water contamination scare in Indore's Mhow; 22 fall ill

Indore, Jan 23 (IANS) The drinking water contamination issue gripping parts of Indore district has resurfaced, with at least 22 people falling ill in Mhow tehsil after consuming suspected contaminated water.

The incident, reported from Chander Marg in Patti Bazaar, has led to nine hospitalisations, while others are receiving treatment at home under medical supervision.

Symptoms primarily include vomiting, diarrhoea, and in some cases, jaundice, raising public alarm following the recent deadly outbreak in Bhagirathpura.

Late Thursday night, Indore District Collector Shivam Verma rushed to the affected area upon receiving reports. He visited the hospital, interacted with patients and their families, and inspected the locality.

Verma directed doctors and health officials to ensure prompt and proper treatment for all affected individuals, emphasising zero tolerance for negligence.

Health teams, deployed on site since early Friday, are investigating the contamination source, testing water samples, and preventing further spread.

The official X handle of District Collector Indore has shared photos of the Collector and the patients. Regional MLA Usha Thakur also reached the hospital to meet victims and inquire about their condition, assuring support from local authorities.

This fresh outbreak comes weeks after a severe waterborne disease crisis in Bhagirathpura, where contaminated supply -- linked to bacterial presence, including E coli -- triggered widespread vomiting and diarrhoea. The Madhya Pradesh government's status report to the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 15 has cited seven fatalities, including a five-month-old infant.

The High Court has questioned the severity of contamination, ordered preservation of records, and sought fresh reports amid ongoing PILs.

Locals in Mhow allege long-standing issues like leaking pipelines passing through dirty drains, allowing sewage to mix with drinking water, resulting in muddy and foul-smelling supply for weeks. Children and the elderly have been particularly vulnerable, with some families reporting multiple members affected.

