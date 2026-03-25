March 26, 2026 2:37 AM हिंदी

Anne Hathaway vows to stay away from stress

Anne Hathaway vows to stay away from stress

Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway has shared that something has shifted in her. The actress has made a "conscious shift" to stop living life as a "stressed person".

The actress, who has sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, six, with husband Adam Schulman, didn't think it was "fair" for the people around her to have to cope with her feeling under pressure and overwhelmed in various areas of her life, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told the new issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine, “You can’t have a good time at a party if the hostess is stressed or she’s letting her stress show. I just decided that it wasn’t fair for me to move through my life as a stressed person”.

She further mentioned, “I don’t want my kids to be around it, I don’t want my friends to be around it, I don’t want strangers to be around it, I don’t want people I work with to be around it. So I’ve done a lot of work to figure out how to metabolise differently, so that way I don’t feel overwhelmed by all that’s coming at me and that I’m participating in, but I actually feel really excited by it”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the 43-year-old actress has stopped trying to find "balance" in her life and believes looking for harmony is much more realistic.

She said, “Before, there was this focus that was really uncompromising and uninterrupted. And I just can’t tell you anymore what life is like without kids, but kids interrupt you all the time. My friends and I talk about it a lot, and we actually feel very defeated by the concept of balance. If the weight shifts in one direction, you then have to bounce it up on the other side, and we find that it winds us up as opposed to making us steady. We’re like, ‘We seek to harmonise our life’”.

Anne became a household name when she starred in the Princes Diaries at the age of 19 and while she loves how her fan base have grown with her over the years, she regrets not being "organised" enough to get more involved with her fans' lives and their attempts to engage with her.

--IANS

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