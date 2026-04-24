Anne Hathaway talks about why she relates to her ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ character

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Anne Hathaway, who has reprised the role of Andrea 'Andy' Sachs in the sequel of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, said she can relate to her on-screen character as they both are "more confident".

Hathaway told people.com: "I think we're both more confident."

She explained how her character Andy has evolved since the original film, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Hathaway, who stars in the new movie alongside Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep, said: "I think that 20 years ago Andy Sachs was really worried about getting it right and she really wanted to please her boss. And now, I think that she wants to be herself. And I relate to that."

She also revealed that her favourite costume from the film didn't make the final cut.

The actress said: "I think it was a Phoebe Philo T-shirt, train thing. It was a garment more than anything else, but I loved it so much."

Meanwhile, Hathaway recently revealed that she spoke to Charli XCX in preparation for Mother Mary, the new psychological drama-thriller film.

The actress plays the titular character in the new movie, which follows the psychosexual affair between pop singer Mary and fashion designer Sam, and Anne revealed that she reached out to Charli in preparation for her role.

She told people.com: "The person that I spoke to was Charli ... I wanted to talk to her about the music, she wrote such amazing music that I was going to perform. But I also just had a lot of questions for her about what her life was like, what the experience of being a pop star was."

The first installment of the film, which released in 2006, follows Andy Sachs, an aspiring journalist who gets a job at a fashion magazine but finds herself at the mercy of her demanding editor, Miranda Priestly.

The sequel traces Miranda Priestly, who struggles against Emily Charlton, her former assistant turned rival executive, as they compete for advertising revenue amid declining print media, while she nears retirement.

--IANS

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