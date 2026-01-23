Ankita Lokhande wishes her ‘strong & sensible’ MIL on birthday, promises to take care of home just like her

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande has penned a heartfelt birthday note for her mother-in-law, Ranjana Jain, as she celebrated her special day.

Taking to her social media account, Ankita shared a series of warm family moments, that she spent with her mother-in-law over the years. The actress expressing gratitude and love for the woman, fondly referred to her as not just a ‘saas’, but also a friend.

Along with the pictures, Ankita also wrote an emotional caption that reflected her bond with her mother-in-law.

She wrote in Hindi that translates in English as, “My dearest mother-in-law, today I consider myself extremely fortunate that you came into my life not just as a saas, but as a friend. The way you have taken care of this home, I promise that I will carry it forward in the same way. For a strong and sensible woman like you, I wholeheartedly pray for your long life and good health.”

The pictures shared by Ankita capture beautiful family moments of togetherness, love and all things warmth.

In one picture, Ankita is seen hugging her mother-in-law warmly. Another picture features a candid moment from a family gathering, followed by pictures from festive celebrations, traditional rituals and Holi moments. All of the pictures shared by Ankita highlight her close-knit bond with her in-laws.

For the uninitiated, Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. Their wedding was a grand affair held in Mumbai, spread over multiple days.

It was attended by the who's who of television. Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut with whom Ankita has worked in the movie Manikarnika had also attended the wedding.

Before marrying Vicky, Ankita dated him for a few years after her breakup with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The couple later appeared together on various reality shows like Smart Jodi, which they won followed by Bigg Boss 17, where their relationship came under intense public scrutiny.

It was during their stint on Bigg Boss 17 where Vicky Jain’s mother also found herself at the centre of controversy.

Post the family week episode in the show, she was trolled for calling out Ankita’s gameplay and behaviour on the show, while conveniently choosing to look away from her own son's aggressive and rough approach towards Ankita inside the house.

