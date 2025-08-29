August 29, 2025 8:01 PM हिंदी

Ankita Lokhande turns into Paro from "Devdas", enacts Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande leaves no stone unturned when it comes to entertaining her fans. The actress took to her social media account today to share a video of herself wherein she was seen acting out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, aka Paro, from “Devdas.” Ankita was seen expressing herself on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's hit song “Bairi Piya” from the movie “Devdas.”

The actress in the video was seen in a beautiful dark red saree with her hair crimped and let loose. She kept it traditional with a beautiful set of accessories and looked no less than a newly wedded bride. The actress has been decking up each day to host the guests that visit her home to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa.

Both Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, are busy as bees with the Ganesh Chathurthi season in town, but the couple, amidst the hustle and chaos, manage to sneak out time for each other. Vicky recently took to his social media account to share a few pictures of him looking head over heels in love with his beautiful wife. Sharing the beautiful series of photos and videos, Vicky captioned it as “Festive Ready.” Day 2 of Bappa. With my Ankita by my side, the celebrations feel even more special. Festive vibes, love, and blessings all the way!. Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

AnVi, as they are fondly known, welcomed Lord Ganesha into their home, and a video from inside the festivities that surfaced online saw Ankita, Vicky, Nia Sharma, Shubhaavi Choksey, Arjun Bijlani, and his wife, Neha Swami, along with other celebrity friends, having a ball of a time. Talking about her professional front, Ankita Lokhande rose to fame with her debut television show, “Pavitra Rishta.” The show that went on air in 2009 saw a run of a good 5 years.

Ankita is still loved for the portrayal of the iconic character Archana. After dating for a few years, Ankita got married to businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. The wedding that took place in Mumbai was touted to be one of the most lavish weddings of any television actor. The couple soon after were seen participating in Bigg Boss season 17 together as a couple. The show put their relationship through a tough test, but the couple sailed out smoothly. Last, Ankita and Vicky were seen in the hit TV cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs 2

