Ankita Lokhande talks about overcoming family struggles and husband Vicky’s health on Dussehra

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) On the occasion of Dussehra, Ankita Lokhande shared a heartfelt message reflecting on overcoming challenges in her personal life.

The actress spoke about the struggles her family faced and praised her husband, Vicky Jain for recovering strongly from his health issues. In her latest post on Instagram, Ankita emphasized that, like Lord Ram defeating Ravan, Dussehra symbolizes triumph over negativity and the strength to overcome obstacles. She posted her video where she is heard talking about the true essence of Dussehra.

Alongside it, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress wrote, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra! In this video, I’m sharing my heartfelt message with you all… thank you for being such an amazing support for me and Vicky. I truly feel so blessed to celebrate these beautiful festivities with all your love around us. My Navratri fasting felt so divine, and today reminds us once again that good always wins over evil. #HappyDussehra #Blessed #GoodOverEvil.”

In the video, Ankita could be heard saying, “Happy Dussehra to all of you on behalf of me and my entire family. What does Dussehra mean? Dussehra means to put an end to every bad thing. To put an end to every bad thing. Like how Lord Ram destroyed Ravan, similarly, to put an end to every bad thing. This is called Dussehra. Before this, there were many things in our family which had to be put to an end.”

“Especially Vicky's health. Vicky's hand was cut off in our house. You all know that. We fought a lot of things. But I must say that Vicky overcame those things very strongly and today he is taking care of his health. And he is completely fine.”

The actress added, “And thanks to all of you because you are the love which actually gives us strength. So, thank you so much. And the second thing is I had fasted for Navratri. It was a very unique experience for me. I don't fast every year. But I used to fast many years ago. But this time I fasted so that there is peace in the house. Good health. And there is a peaceful environment in the house.”

Ankita Lokhande also spoke about feeling the divine presence of Devi during her Navratri fasts.

“So, when I fasted for Navratri, I actually felt the presence of Devi. There was peace, prosperity in my house. Lots of abundance. We hear a lot about abundance these days. But I got to know what abundance really is. Your peace of mind is your biggest abundance.”

The actress concluded by saying, “Your prosperity is your peace of mind. And I actually felt that in my house. And today I just pray for you and ask from the bottom of my heart that there is destruction of all evil in your house and you live only with goodness. You have good health in your house. Everyone is happy in your house. And there is peace of mind. Happy, happy, happy Dussehra to all of you. God bless you.”

--IANS

ps/