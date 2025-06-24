Ankita Lokhande says every moment with hubby Vicky Jain ‘feels like a movie’

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande took to social media to express her love for husband Vicky Jain, saying that every moment spent with him feels like a scene straight out of a movie.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress shared a heartfelt note celebrating their bond, describing him as her strongest companion and partner in crime. Ankita posted a heartwarming video featuring her romantic moments with Vicky from their recent vacation. Alongside the post, she wrote, “Words often cannot fathom how special this bond feels, but this song simply makes it feel right. From my strongest companion to my simple partner in crime, every moment with you is like a movie! May we both tease and love each other ~ forever and always #FromAges #AnVi #CoupleGoals #RelationshipGoals #LoveForever.”

In the clip, the couple is seen striking different poses as they vibe to Guru Randhawa and JSL Singh’s latest track, “From Ages.” Notably, Ankita Lokhande often shares heartfelt posts dedicated to her husband, Vicky Jain, giving a glimpse into their strong bond and affectionate relationship. Whether it’s special occasions or everyday moments, the actress never shies away from expressing her love and admiration for him on social media.

Last month, the former 'Bigg Boss' contestant gave a glimpse of her romantic and poetic side as she shared a heartfelt note dedicated to Vicky. Expressing her timeless love, Ankita penned an emotional message about soul connections, destiny, and finding each other through lifetimes.

Sharing their reel from the Maldives trip, she wrote, “Even in another life, I’d still find you. If time reset, if name changed, if we were strangers again—my soul Would still search For you.Through Stars ,Through Storms, Through Lifetimes.. I’d love You in every Version forever.”

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain exchanged vows on December 14 in a grand ceremony held at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt. The couple later participated in “Bigg Boss 17,” hosted by Salman Khan, where their turbulent journey on the reality show grabbed widespread attention and made headlines.

