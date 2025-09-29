Ankita Lokhande says 'acting will always remain my first love' as she steps into production

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande claimed that “Acting will always remain my first love" as she embarks on a new journey as a producer.

Ankita has added a new feather to her cap - a producer. The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress is stepping into production under her home banner, Legend Studios, alongside Sandeep Singh and Vicky Jain.

Talking about taking on the new challenge and if it means stepping back from acting, Ankita shared, “Acting will always remain my first love, but producing is my way of giving back”.

For her, producing is not a replacement for acting but an extension of her creative journey.

“My first single-lead film came from Sandeep, and today, he has also brought me my first film as a producer. And with Vicky by my side, I feel like everything has come full circle,” Ankita added.

However, Ankita definitely does not take lightly the responsibility of relaunching a cult film like "Chandni Bar".

Expressing the same, she said, “It’s a huge responsibility to recreate the magic of such an iconic film. But with Legend Studios, I believe we are going to make it truly special.”

Ankita believes producing is about carrying forward a legacy, creating new opportunities, and giving back to the very industry that made her who she is today.

Made under the direction of Madhur Bhandarkar, "Chandni Bar" stars Tabu and Atul Kulkarni in lead roles, along with Ananya Khare, Rajpal Yadav, Minakshi Sahani, and Vishal Thakkar in supporting roles, among others.

The movie shares a heartbreaking story involving the Mumbai underworld, prostitution, dance bars, and gun crime.

Released on September 28th, 2001, "Chandni Bar" turned out to be both a box office and a critical success.

In the meantime, Ankita's businessman husband, Vicky Jain, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with "Haq", co-starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi.

