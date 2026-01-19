Ankita Lokhande recalls the toughest chapter of her life that broke her completely

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Joining the "2026 is the new 2016" trend, a popular name in the television industry, Ankita Lokhande remembered 2016 as 'the toughest chapter of my life'.

She looked back at the time that broke her completely and changed her forever.

Refreshing your memory, 2016 was the year Ankita and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly broke up after years of being together.

Although Ankita did not mention anything clearly in her post, it is possible that she is hinting at her heartbreak after parting ways with Sushant.

Looking back at what she referred to as the toughest chapter in her life, Ankita shared on her Instagram, "2016 ki yaadein...The toughest chapter of my life…A year that tested me, broke me quietly, and changed me forever..And today, I only feel grateful and proud of how far I have come from there to here..(sic)."

The 'Laughter Chefs' contestant further reminisced about some other memories from 10 years ago, like her first-ever Insta post.

"My first ever Instagram post..Realising I’ve always been a family girl.. then, now, forever…, " she added.

Ankita also thanked her late furry friend, Scotch, for always being by her side.

She shared, "Scotch my biggest support my strength, my dog, my constant, my home..Thanking him always for being there through every low, every tear, every silent breakdown.. I miss him dearly, my biggest happiness and the only one that year who kept me going.."

For the unaware, Ankita and Sushant first met on the sets of their popular show "Pavitra Rishta," where both played the lead. Soon, the two fell for each other and got into a relationship. They were together for a long time before going their separate ways.

On 14 June 2020, in a shocking update, Sushant was found dead in his Bandra house in Mumbai at the young age of 34.

Going by the official postmortem report, he died of asphyxia due to hanging.

--IANS

pm/