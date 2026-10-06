October 06, 2026 2:36 PM हिंदी

Ankita Lokhande dances with Arjun Bijlani’s son Ayaan, he shies away and runs off mid-dance

Ankita Lokhande dances with Arjun Bijlani’s son Ayaan, he shies away and runs off mid-dance

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande shared a fun moment with actor Arjun Bijlani’s son Ayaan as she danced with the young boy at a special family celebration.

In a video shared by Arjun from the event, Ankita can be seen happily dancing with Ayaan, who is seen as shy as she makes him dance with him, further leaving everyone around them amused.

For the uninitiated, the celebration was held for Arjun Bijlani’s mother’s 75th birthday.

Arjun shared glimpses from the intimate celebration on his social media account, including a beautifully decorated venue featuring balloons, flowers, a birthday backdrop and a special cake for his mother.

Taking to his social media account, Arjun penned a beautiful note for his mother. He wrote, “You are my lifeline mummy, my strength and my safest place. Thank you for raising us with so much love, patience and courage. Everything we are today has a little bit of you in it. You’ve always been our biggest support and our constant.”

He added, “75 years of you, and we’re the luckiest to call you ours. Aap meri taaqat ho, Aai. May you always stay happy, healthy and smiling. Happy 75th birthday, Aai. Love you more than words can say.”

Talking about Ankita and Arjun, they both have known each other for years. Infact, Ankita and Arjun's wife Neha Swami have been the best of friends.

They both have often called their friendship a sister-like bond. In fact, Ankita has previously written about Neha being her “true soulmate” and partner in crime.

Ankita has also known Arjun and Neha’s son Ayaan since he was a toddler. Arjun and Neha welcomed Ayaan in January 2015.

Ankita and Arjun, meanwhile, have been friends for many years and their friendship dates back to the early years of their television careers.

--IANS

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