Ankita Lokhande calls her Pavitra Rishta MIL Usha Nadkarni a ‘rockstar & inspiring’,

Mumbai, January 27 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande recently showered praise on veteran actress Usha Nadkarni, who is fondly remembered as Savita Deshmuk from Pavitra Rishta, further calling her a “rockstar” and an inspiration.

Ankita shared a heartfelt note after attending the event of Usha Nadkarni’s upcoming movie Gandhi Talks, that also stars South star Vijay Sethupathi.

Taking to social media, Ankita expressed her admiration and love for her former co-star whom she considers motherly.

Crediting her humility, honesty and commitment to her craft, the Pavitra Rishta star wrote, “Aai you are a rockstar and so inspiring in every way .. so much to learn from you.. how you till today so passionate so dedicated and so humble towards your art .. hats off to you.. love you aai for your straightforwardness yet so simple in every way #ushanatakarni.”

For the uninitiated, Usha Nadkarni essayed the role of Ankita’s mother-in-law in Pavitra Rishta. Both Ankita and Usha share a very beautiful offscreen bond, something that both have spoken about many a times.

Earlier, Usha had spoken candidly about the challenges she has been facing while living alone at the age of 80. Appearing on Ankita Lokhande's vlog, the actress had revealed her fears of aging and all the loneliness attached to it .

Sharing her concerns, Usha had said, "Ghar mein akeli hoon na, darr lagta hai mein girungi, kisiko malum nahi padega (I am alone at home and I am scared that if I fall, no one will even know".)

She had also opened up about the personal loss of her brother who passed away in 2024 on June 30. Reflecting on the bond they shared, she added, "If he had understood that I was going through something, he would have come running to me. Now whom should I tell?"

Ankita who essayed the titular role of Archana Karanjkar in Pavitra Rishta, was seen telling Usha to call her at any given point of time. She was also seen telling the veteran actress to consider her as daughter like and share all of her concerns.

For the uninitiated, Pavitra Rishta that went on air in 2009, starred Ankita Lokhande and late star Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead as Archana and Maanav.

