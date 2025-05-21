May 21, 2025 12:47 PM हिंदी

Ankit Siwach’s ‘Madam Driver’ to premiere at NYIFF alongside Nawazuddin, Manoj Bajpayee’s films

Ankit Siwach’s ‘Madam Driver’ to premiere at NYIFF alongside Nawazuddin, Manoj Bajpayee’s films (credit PR)

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actor Ankit Siwach’s latest film, “Madam Driver”, has earned a special spot at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), where it will be showcased alongside works by acclaimed talents such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee and Neena Gupta.

Sharing his excitement, Ankit, who is currently seen in the series “Kull”, said: “I was overwhelmed, very happy. The director, Indrajeet sir, the entire team, and I are all very happy that Madam Driver is being screened at the New York Indian Film Festival.”

The film, described as an experimental slice-of-life drama, stands out for its unconventional approach.

“It’s an experimental film, shot completely on an iPhone, and it uses a very different style of storytelling,” he said.

The actor added: “Really hoping to get a good response from there. It’s very special to be a part of the list of films where such great artists and filmmakers are a part of.”

Asked what sets Madam Driver apart for a global platform like NYIFF, Ankit said its bold structure.

“The film has been shot differently, it’s been made differently. The runtime of the film is that of a featurette around 1 hour and 5 minutes. In times when audiences have a shorter attention span, this particular length of a film should work in the near future for theatrical releases.”

Talking about his work in “Kull”, the actor talked about his personal connection and said: “My first show that I did in 2017, Chakravyuhu, I was playing a cop then. That one being my first show, I always felt that I could have done a lot more with Adhiraj.”

‘I always have manifested that I want to play a cop once more and I want to do all those things that I wished I had done in Chakravyuhu. I was manifesting the role of a cop for a very long time and I was subconsciously studying people. I have police officers in my family. My uncles who serve for the police. I know a certain kind of body language that they carry,” Ankit shared.

“Kull” is all about a dysfunctional family, strained relationships and a debauched royal family.

The JioHotstar-Balaji Digital series will offer a glimpse into the Raisinggh family's dark and dangerous world. The series, which is set to premiere on May 2, also stars Amol Parashar, Riddhi Dogra, Gaurav Arora, Rohit Tiwari, and Rahul Vohra.

The riveting saga is created by Ekta R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, directed by Sahir Raza, and produced by Balaji Digital.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor: Want to find myself in places that make me uncomfortable, not tried before

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor: Want to find myself in places that make me uncomfortable, not tried before

Ankita Lokhande shows her poetic side as she pens a romantic note for hubby Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande shows her poetic side as she pens a romantic note for hubby Vicky Jain

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ producer talks about bringing film to life and ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ producer talks about bringing film to life and ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’

Srishty Rode talks about her ‘Mona Ki Manohar Kahaniyaan’ role: She’s seductive without trying

Srishty Rode talks about her ‘Mona Ki Manohar Kahaniyaan’ role: She’s seductive without trying

Saba shares ‘more moments’ of mother Sharmila Tagore, Simi Grewal from Cannes

Saba shares ‘more moments’ of mother Sharmila Tagore, Simi Grewal from Cannes

Chris Sanders and Zach Galifianakis reflect on their journey with ‘Lilo & Stitch’

Chris Sanders and Zach Galifianakis reflect on their journey with ‘Lilo & Stitch’

Morgan Stanley upgrades India’s growth at 6.2 pc for FY26 and 6.5 pc for FY27

Morgan Stanley upgrades India’s growth at 6.2 pc for FY26 and 6.5 pc for FY27

Mani Ratnam reveals how Kamal Haasan inspired the concept of ‘Thug Life’

Mani Ratnam reveals how Kamal Haasan inspired the concept of ‘Thug Life’

‘Zootopia 2’ has new animals, including Ke Huy Quan’s mysterious snake

‘Zootopia 2’ has new animals, including Ke Huy Quan’s mysterious snake

Important to expose Pak's proxy war against India to the world, says BJP's Sanjay Jha

Important to expose Pak's proxy war against India to the world, says Sanjay Jha