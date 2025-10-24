Anjum, Mithali laud India’s ‘statement’ win against NZ for semis berth

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) India stormed into the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup with a commanding victory over New Zealand, marking a strong comeback after an inconsistent run in the tournament. The emphatic win, set up by centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, and a vital contribution from Jemimah Rodrigues, showcased India’s depth and resilience under pressure.

Former India captain Mithali Raj praised India’s all-round effort and the composure shown in a high-stakes contest.

“Smriti was relieved, and so are all of us that India have qualified for the semi-finals. But yes, it required a lot from this Indian team. Starting with the batting innings - the openers set a solid foundation, backed by Jemimah Rodrigues, coming in at number three after missing the last game. She proved why she still adds immense value to this batting line-up. Once that momentum was established, it carried into the bowling innings as well. Overall, I think India really dug deep, knowing the significance of this big game, and everyone stepped up,” Mithali said on JioStar’s ‘Cricket Live’.

After losing the toss, India posted a record 340/3 in 49 overs - their highest-ever World Cup total - led by centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, and an unbeaten 76 from returning Jemimah Rodrigues. A rain delay revised New Zealand’s target to 325 in 44 overs, but early strikes from Renuka Singh and tight spin bowling derailed their chase. Brooke Halliday’s 84 and Isabella Gaze’s unbeaten 76 offered resistance, but New Zealand fell short at 271 for 8.

Veteran India batter Anjum Chopra hailed the performance as a defining moment in India’s campaign - not just a win, but a statement of intent.

“A victory was essential, but this was also a statement win. Scoring over 320 runs and putting the batters in a position of control was significant. Against Australia and South Africa earlier, they stumbled, but after the loss to England, this match provided assurance and self-belief. It was a relief - the two points secured qualification, but there’s still reflection needed. Beyond the batting, the key question remains - can we consistently restrict oppositions to manageable totals if we are to chase or defend 300-plus scores?”

