Anjum Chopra feels Sophie Ecclestone 'won’t come cheap' at WPL mega auction

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Former India captain Anjum Chopra opined that England cricketer Sophie Ecclestone will earn big bucks at the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction here on Thursday.

The auction is set to feature 277 players, including 194 Indian and 83 international stars, promising an electrifying battle for talent across franchises.

As anticipation builds, Anjum, alongside former India player Veda Krishnamurthy, highlighted that England’s Ecclestone and Australia’s Alyssa Healy are likely to dominate the auction spotlight.

Speaking on JioHostar, Chopra emphasised Ecclestone’s value as a left-arm spinner capable of turning games, saying, “Sophie Ecclestone is a true match-winner and will undoubtedly command a strong price at the auction. Given the budgets teams currently have, she won’t come cheap. Most teams are likely to consider her as a key acquisition.

"Her left-arm spin and control make her a valuable asset. While Delhi and Mumbai Indians might not prioritise her, teams like the UP Warriorz will definitely look to use their right-to-match card on her. Even Delhi could consider bringing her on board as a strategic option."

Adding to this, Veda highlighted Ecclestone’s consistency and all-around contributions as she stated, “Ecclestone has been extremely impressive, especially in the World Cup, where she showcased why she is the top-ranked T20 bowler. In the shorter format, she brings a crucial X-factor, consistently delivering her full quota of four overs with an excellent economy rate.

"Additionally, she can contribute valuable runs with the bat, making her a genuine match-winner. Much like Deepti Sharma, Sophie will be a highly sought-after player by all teams in the auction."

On the other hand, Healy is expected to attract attention for her experience and wicket-keeping prowess, as Chopra remarked, “Healy is a formidable player with vast experience that can’t be overlooked. Delhi might consider her strongly as they look to fill the wicket-keeping role, so there’s likely to be considerable interest from that side.”

However, Veda also raised concerns about Healy’s fitness following her recent injury, saying, “There is some uncertainty around Alyssa Healy’s fitness, as we observed during the recent World Cup that she wasn’t at full strength in the later stages. She was in the process of making a comeback from injury, which raises questions about her readiness.”

