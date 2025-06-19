Anjali Sivaraman says she was bowled over by her 'Gamerlog' character's perseverance

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actress Anjali Sivaraman, who is getting a good response to her work in the recently released streaming show ‘Gamerlog’, has said her character’s perseverance in the show appealed the most to her.

Anjali essays the role of Joanna in the show, which blends the chaos of growing up with the high-stakes drama of a competitive gaming bootcamp in Mumbai. The series consists of episodes, and explores the highs, lows, and hilarious chaos of a ragtag team of professional gamers living, eating, and competing under one roof, as they prepare for a life-changing tournament.

Reflecting on her character, Joanna’s journey in the series, Anjali Sivaraman shared, “What struck me the most was Joanna’s sheer perseverance, her unwavering commitment, her pure intentions remained, and her fierce loyalty to both her dream and her team”.

She further mentioned, “She had this relentless drive, like she was fighting tooth and nail every single moment. In so many ways, I saw myself in that. I’ve always thrived in collaborative spaces, and I deeply value the strength that comes from teamwork. I know what quiet persistence and hard work feel like, and that part of her hit home for me”.

‘Gamerlog’ also stars Darsheel Safary, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Kunal Bhan, Chetan Dhawan, Shubroy Chowdhury, and Akash Menon in pivotal roles.

Earlier, Darsheel Safary had shared how he got into the skin of the character for the show. The actor said that he really had to go back to a certain raw space, where dreams tend to feel bigger than the world you’re living in.

He said, "Nothing matters besides the goal you’re out there to achieve, and it’s all good as long as you’re doing something, step by step, to get there. So I tried to tap into that space for breathing life into Raghu. I also really connected with his innocence. It didn’t feel naive or stupid, it was rather pure. He is someone who will go to any lengths to make things happen. And I felt very close to that part of him”.

The show is directed by Arya Deo and produced by Abhinay Deo and Neeta Shah, and is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

