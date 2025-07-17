Pritam loves 'The Dark Side of the Moon', calls Pink Floyd his favourite band

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Music composer Pritam, who has scored the music for ‘Metro...In Dino’, has said that his childhood was built on music by the legendary English rock band Pink Floyd.

The music recently spoke with IANS, and said that he loves the album ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ by Pink Floyd.

He told IANS, “I was addicted to Pink Floyd. Pink Floyd and Queen, my childhood has been built on their albums. Those delays and all in their guitar tones, I like. Somehow Pink Floyd tradition has been carried forward by U2 and Coldplay. All the same genre of sounds”.

He further mentioned, “That kind of rock is my go-to rock. Alt rock and psychedelic. Naturally, whenever I am doing music, that little psychedelic rock comes in. I like that kind of music. Naturally, whenever I am doing music, that little psychedelic rock comes in naturally. I like that kind of music. Pink Floyd has become like a friend, closest friend. Basically, ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ has been my closest friend”.

He also said that as a musician, he loves certain artists in phases but Pink Floyd is his all-time favourite.

He said, “I've been in a BB King phase. I've been in an Ali Farka Toure phase. Ali Farka Toure is an Afro Blues guitar player. I had tripped on Ali Farka Toure in the Film Institute. So, there are different phases. Musicians have this thing of falling in love with artistes in phases. The Beatles were much earlier. In school. Queen was in college. ‘Night of the Opera’, I think I've bought 4-5 cassettes. I've heard it so many times”.

Meanwhile, the music of ‘Metro...In Dino’ is topping the charts with a wide range of tracks.

