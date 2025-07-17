July 17, 2025 2:32 PM हिंदी

Parineeti Chopra urges everyone to vote to decide whether hubby Raghav should keep his moustache or not

Parineeti Chopra urges everyone to vote to decide whether hubby Raghav should keep his moustache or not

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Parineeti Chopra, on Thursday, took to social media with a light-hearted request, urging everyone to vote in a fun poll to decide whether her husband, Raghav Chadha, should keep his moustache or not.

Taking to Instagram, the politician shared a smiling photo of himself where he is seen sporting a moustache. For the caption, he wrote, “Should the moustache stay or go?.” He added in the comments section, “Every vote matters - even on a moustache! Help me decide.” Notably, Parineeti was quick to take note of it as she replied in the comments, “You know my answer.” The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress also reposted Raghav’s image on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Very Important poll going on! Go Vote.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha often share glimpses of their life together through photos on social media. Last month, the couple shared glimpses of their special evening at the French Open final in Paris.

They posted candid moments from the event on Instagram, capturing their excitement as they enjoyed the world-class tennis action. Parineeti took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos with Raghav, where the two were seen soaking in the thrilling atmosphere. In her caption, the actress reflected on how the experience brought together all her favourites—Paris, tennis, and her partner—making it an unforgettable date night.

The ‘Kesari’ actress captioned the post, “The French open final, Paris and him.. Could date night get any better? @raghavchadha88 But ooof what a match! 5.30 hours of sitting on chairs tired us, but not these champions! Truly a match of equals. Alacaraz - you won last year too when I watched you at Wimbledon, I think I have something to do with it? Chalo you can add me to your speech, no problem.”

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Patrick Moroney appointed as new convenor selector for South Africa men’s team

Patrick Moroney appointed as new convenor selector for South Africa men’s team

Newgen Software’s net profit drops 54 pc sequentially, revenue falls 25 pc in Q1

Newgen Software’s net profit drops 54 pc sequentially, revenue falls 25 pc in Q1

ONGC joins bp India to drive deeper exploration in India’s hydrocarbon sector

ONGC joins bp India to drive deeper exploration in India’s hydrocarbon sector

Tara Sharma remembers how her late secretary Rajkumar Tiwari helped shape her film career

Tara Sharma remembers how her late secretary Rajkumar Tiwari helped shape her film career

Tiger Shroff nails non-stop backflips, admits feeling dizzy after a long break

Tiger Shroff nails non-stop backflips, admits feeling dizzy after a long break

Rain in Jaipur: Amit Shah's helicopter fails to take off, reaches Dadiya by road

Rain in Jaipur: Amit Shah's helicopter fails to take off, reaches Dadiya by road

Stands by friends in Global South: India sends measles, rubella vaccines to Bolivia amid outbreak

Committed to Global South, India sends measles and rubella vaccines to Bolivia

Hopeful to find several Guyana-sized oilfields, particularly in Andaman Sea: Hardeep Puri

Hopeful to find several Guyana-sized oilfields, particularly in Andaman Sea: Hardeep Puri

Pulkit Samrat gives a sweet peck on Varun Sharma’s cheek as they wrap up ‘Rahu Ketu’

Pulkit Samrat plants a sweet peck on Varun Sharma’s cheek as they wrap up 'Rahu Ketu'

Neetu Chandra appointed as Icon Face of Election Commission of Bihar

Neetu Chandra appointed as Icon Face of Election Commission of Bihar