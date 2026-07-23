Anita Kanwal claims she found ‘cat excreta’ inside sealed food packet

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Veteran television actress Anita Kanwal has claimed that she found what appeared to be “cat excreta” inside a sealed packet of a popular snack brand's soya sticks.

Anita shared a video on social media, where she expressed her disgust over the incident and urged authorities to investigate the matter. She went on to appeal to people to avoid consuming the brand's products until the issue is resolved.

In the video, shared on Instagram, Anita was heard saying in Hindi: “Today a very strange and disgusting incident has happened to me. I was eating this Haldiram's soya sticks and when I put my hand inside, this came out of it. This is definitely cat's excreta which was found in this closed packet.”

“Tukaram Mundhe , I have heard that you are paying a lot of attention to all this. I request you to investigate this matter and DM me. I will send you this product wherever you say. Investigate this matter and take strict action against. See, we give these things to our children as well. If a child had eaten it by mistake, he could have died.”

She concluded the video by saying: “So please, until this matter is sorted out, I request everyone not to eat… Because such a big carelessness is not tolerable. Thank you.

Jai Hind.”

In the caption section, the actress wrote: “Look what I found in a haldiram packet. It must be cat shit Totally disgusted. Whom do we trust . This is a big brand . @haldirams.official u have to answer this.”

“I request honourable Shri @tukaram_ias to look into this matter as he is known to take strict action against food continuation. What if a child has eaten it ? Hate to even think . I request everyone to please share this as much as u can do that no one shud eat it (sic).”

Talking about the actress, Anita has acted in television serials such as Chanakya, Shanti and Sonpari. She is best known for her negative role of Mrs. Seth in Banegi Apni Baat. She made her film debut in 1993 with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa starring Shah Rukh Khan.

--IANS

dc/