Anita Hassanandani’s birthday cake celebrates her iconic TV characters, Ekta Kapoor shares glimpse

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Anita Hassanandani turned 45 on the 14th of April, and threw in a lavish birthday bash for her friends from the entertainment industry.

Producer and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor who also graced the special occasion of her BFF, gave fans a glimpse of Anita's unique birthday celebration by sharing a video of her specially designed cake on social media.

The cake gave a glimpse of Anita's career in the entertainment industry. It was crafted in the shape of a retro television set, with antennas and dials.

It featured a collage of Anita’s most iconic shows and characters from her career.

From her popular stint in Naagin to beloved shows like Kavyanjali, Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the cake beautifully captured her journey on Indian television.

Ekta Kapoor was seen appreciating the idea and execution behind the uniquely designed cake.

Talking about Anita Hassanandani’s career, the actress who is a popular face on Indian television, has delivered umpteen number memorable performances.

She was most popular as Shagun Arora in the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

In the same show, her character was admired for her chic style of sarees and especially blouses.

The actress was also widely loved for her portrayal of the vamp Shesha in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin.

The actress was also loved for her shows like Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli and Kavyanjali.

Apart from television, Anita has also featured in movies like Kucch To Hai, Krishna Cottage, Yeh Dil.

Anita, who earlier went by the screen name Natasha, has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost 25 years.

On the personal front, the actress married businessman Rohit Reddy in 2013, and is a mother to Aaravv Reddy who was born in 2021.

–IANS

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