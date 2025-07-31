Anirudh drops a banger with 'Salambala' From AR Murugadoss’s 'Madharaasi'

Chennai, July 31 (IANS) The makers of director A R Murugadoss’s much-awaited explosive action entertainer, ‘Madharaasi’, featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, on Thursday released the first single of the film titled 'Salambala', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song, which has lyrics by Super Subu, is already shaping up to be another crowd favorite.

Performed exclusively by Sai Abhyankar, a rising powerhouse known for his dynamic vocals and versatility, 'Salambala' turns heartbreak into a power move. Fueled with Anirudh’s trademark energy, the track is packed with attitude, playful swagger, and a beat that hits hard.

Anirudh, the music director of 'Madharaasi', said, “With Salambala, we wanted to break away from the usual breakup mood. It’s fun and unpredictable, and teaming up with SK always brings out something wild. With Murugadoss directing, the vision was clear: go big or go home.”

Director AR Murugadoss added, “Madharaasi is built on emotion and adrenaline, and Salambala had to match that heartbeat. We weren’t looking for a typical breakup song. We wanted something that hits hard and makes you move. Anirudh brought that fire, and Sivakarthikeyan added his own spark. This song sets the tone for the madness that’s coming.”

Times/Junglee Music CEO Mandar Thakur said, “Anirudh and Sivakarthikeyan are a force together. Salambala is the kind of song that’s built for repeat listens; it grabs you from the first second. We’re proud to launch the music of Madharaasi with this absolute banger.”

It may be recalled that the makers of the explosive action entertainer had only recently released an outrageously hilarious promo for this single.

In fact, director A R Murugadoss, who took to his X timeline to share the funny promo that was primarily a conversation between him, actor Sivakarthikeyan, music director Anirudh and lyricist Super Subu, had said, "What a fun vibe with these talented guys! Check out #Madharaasi First Single promo here! First single #Salambala out on July 31st at 6 PM."

Also starring Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal, Madharaasi is scheduled to hit theatres on September 5 this year.

