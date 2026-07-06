July 06, 2026 10:56 AM हिंदी

Anil Sharma recalls how Ameesha Patel's scene with the Maulvi in 'Gadar' made the crew cry

Anil Sharma recalls how Ameesha Patel's scene with Maulvi in ‘Gadar’ made set team cry

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actress Ameesha Patel received a heartwarming surprise when ‘Gadar’ movie director Anil Sharma recalled her performance in the movie, lauding her brilliance.

During Ameesha’s recent appearance on the dance reality show India's Best Dancer Season 5 as 'Gadar' director Anil Sharma shared a special message for the actress.

The filmmaker looked back at the making of 'Gadar' and recalled how sincerely Ameesha prepared for her role as Sakeena.

“Every scene of Gadar, every scene of Sakeena, you had rehearsed with me hundreds of times. Your scene with Maulvi where you said, “I can't even take poison and die. Because I know that Tara will come and he will find me and call me,” you had done that scene so well. You had performed so well,” he added.

Sharma further shared that Ameesha's performance moved everyone on the sets.

“I know that all the people there had tears in their eyes and everyone had applauded. Ameesha, you are always our family and you will always be our family.”

Remembering the first time he met Ameesha and praising her timeless charm, Sharma said, “Whenever I see you (Ameesha), I remember that moment when I met you for the first time. It feels like time has stopped and you are still standing there.You have not come out of there. You are not able to understand any problem. You used to look so good then and you still look so good today. Why? I am not able to understand anything.”

Talking about the iconic movie, ‘Gadar’ it released in 2001, and featured Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakeena.

The film, set during the Partition of India in 1947, told the story of a Sikh truck driver who falls in love with a Muslim woman from an aristocratic family and brings the world down to get her back from Pakistan to India.

The movie went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema back in the early 2000s.

The movie's scenes of Sunny Deol uprooting a local handpump and fight sequence in the train during the climax are still considered iconic even today.

Songs like ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’, ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaanwa’, ‘Hum Juda Hogaye’ amongst others went on to become chartbusters.

–IANS

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