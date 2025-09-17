September 17, 2025 10:52 AM हिंदी

Anil Kapoor’s b’day wish for PM Modi: May you continue to lead the nation on the path of progress

Anil Kapoor’s b’day wish for PM Modi: May you continue to lead the nation on the path of progress

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on Wednesday, veteran actor Anil Kapoor penned a note wishing the iconic leader a healthy life and continuing to lead the nation on the path of progress and prosperity.

.Anil took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he wrote: “Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi Ji ko janmdin ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein. Aap swasth rahen, lambi umar paayen aur desh ko aise hi unnati aur samriddhi ki raah par aage badhate rahen. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, sir. (Many many happy returns of the day to our Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji. May you remain healthy, live a long life, and continue to lead the nation on the path of progress and prosperity. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, sir.)”

On the acting front, Anil will next be seen in Suresh Triveni’s forthcoming action drama "Subedaar". Actress Radhikka Madan has been roped in as the leading lady for the much-hyped drama.

Set against the backdrop of India’s heartland, the film narrates the compelling journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya (Played by Anil) as he navigates the challenges of civilian life.

The primary look of Anil from the movie was unveiled on his 68th birthday.

The video opened with a visual of a house surrounded by many people banging the door and asking the soldier to come out. Then we saw Anil sitting on a chair in the house with a gun in his hand. The intensity and power were palpable in his eyes. Anil was heard saying, “Fauji tayyar (The solider is ready).”

“A special day calls for a special announcement (cake emoji). #Subedaar, new movie, coming soon," the video was captioned.

The drama has been produced by Vikram Malhotra, along with Anil Kapoor and Suresh Triveni under Abundantia Entertainment banner.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Rupee opens stronger below 88 after 2 weeks as India-US trade talks resume

Rupee opens stronger below 88 after 2 weeks as India-US trade talks resume

Stand with Balochistan: UK lawmaker calls for end to human rights abuses by Pakistani forces

Stand with Balochistan: UK lawmaker calls for end to human rights abuses by Pakistani forces

Shankar Mahadevan and Prasoon Joshi dedicate a patriotic song to PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Shankar Mahadevan and Prasoon Joshi dedicate a patriotic song to PM Modi on his 75th birthday

30 lakh join PM Vishwakarma Scheme in 2 years, 4.7 lakh loans worth Rs 41,188 crore approved

30 lakh join PM Vishwakarma Scheme in 2 years, 4.7 lakh loans worth Rs 41,188 crore approved

Akshay Kumar to PM Modi: Happy Birthday, Captain

Akshay Kumar to PM Modi: Happy Birthday, Captain

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Reimagined as a chaotic High school year

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Reimagined as a chaotic high school year

Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood and other celebs hail PM Modi’s leadership on his birthday

Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood and other celebs hail PM Modi’s leadership on his birthday

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna extend birthday greetings to PM Modi

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna extend birthday greetings to PM Modi

PM Modi’s dream of developed India by 2047 becomes collective resolve of every citizen

PM Modi’s dream of developed India by 2047 becomes collective resolve of every citizen

Rajinikanth wishes ‘good health, peace of mind, and everlasting strength’ to PM Modi

Rajinikanth wishes ‘good health, peace of mind, and everlasting strength’ to PM Modi on b'day