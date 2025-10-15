Anil Kapoor wraps up dubbing for ‘Subedaar’

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has wrapped up dubbing for his upcoming action-drama Subedaar, directed by Suresh Triveni.

Director Suresh Triveni took to Instagram stories, where he shared a behind-the-scenes post. In the picture Anil and acclaimed actor Saurabh Shukla are seen at the dubbing studio and tagged them as “film school”.

Anil too re-shared the post and in the comment section of the stories section mentioned: “Dubbing wrapped.”

Set in the heartlands of India, Subedaar follows Arjun Singh, a former soldier navigating the complexities of civilian life, haunted by his past and a fractured relationship with his daughter.

As he faces personal and societal challenges, he must mend his strained relationship with his daughter, Shyama (played by Radhikka Madan), while battling his inner struggles.

The film is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor and Triveni. The film will premiere on Prime Video. The film is set against a backdrop of honor, sacrifice, and resilience, the film promises a stirring portrayal of a man caught between the call of the nation and the pull of his own heart.

Earlier this month, Anil shared a glimpse into his Australian holiday and captioned it: “The best journeys are measured in the memories we make with the right people, down under and on top of the world with this crew.”

The veteran Bollywood’ star’s latest release was Ayan Mukerji’s ‘War 2,’ in which he shared the screen space with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and the Telugu superstar NTR Jr. of ‘RRR’ fame.

He also has ‘Alpha’ in his alley, which again is a part of the YRF spy-universe like ‘War 2’. In ‘Alpha’, he will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt and actress Sharvari of ‘Munjya’ fame. ‘Alpha’ marks the first female-led action film from the spy-universe.

