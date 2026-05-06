Anil Kapoor pens fashion statement with pop-culture ink for Met Gala

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor is also joining the Met Gala mania albeit with an AI twist. On Wednesday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared an Ai-generated picture of himself at the Met Gala.

In the picture, he can be seen wearing an outfit inspired by his painting from ‘Welcome’. He wrote, “When MET Gala met Majnu Bhai... @cultr_IN has proven that art knows no boundaries”.

The painting featured in ‘Welcome’, and was created by his character in the film. It has a huge pop-culture significance, and has been a part of the meme culture for over a decade now.

The iconic painting that looks hilariously distorted and childlike. The humor lies in his complete confidence and artistic delusion, treating the painting as a masterpiece while others struggle to react. The scene has become a meme classic in India, symbolizing overconfidence and comic absurdity. Its exaggerated style and Majnu Bhai’s quirky personality turned a simple prop into a lasting pop culture reference.

Anil Kapoor is fairly active on social media, and is known for his quirky and nostalgic posts when he is not promoting his work. Earlier, the actor shared that he was extremely nervous about working with Hema Malini in the action thriller ‘Yudh’. Marking 41 years since the release of the movie, Anil confessed that dancing with Hema Malini was one of the most challenging parts of the drama for him.

Sharing a still from their dance sequence on social media, the 'Animal' actor wrote, "41 years of Yudh and I still can’t forget this moment... Playing a double role was a breeze compared to dancing with Hema ji, That aspect of Yudh had me seriously nervous! She was already the biggest star of the country, with that larger-than-life presence… and there I was, a skinny young boy just spouting “Jhakaas” and trying to keep up! (sic)".

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in the Netflix show, ‘Family Business’, co-starring Vijay Varma, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, and Dhruv Sehgal.

His lineup further includes ‘Alpha’, alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The film is helmed by Shiv Rawail, and is being touted as the first female-led and seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

--IANS

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