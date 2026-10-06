Anil Kapoor gushes over son-in-law Karan Boolani: ‘You and Rhea have built something very special together’

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor penned a warm birthday message for his son-in-law and filmmaker Karan Boolani.

In his heartfelt note, he praised his creative journey and the special bond he shares with his daughter Rhea Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Mr India’ actor shared a heartfelt note for Karan, saying that he has had the opportunity to see different sides of him over the years — from the filmmaker and creative mind behind the camera to the person he is off-screen.

“Happy Birthday, @karanboolani! Over the years, I’ve had the chance to see many sides of you. The filmmaker, the creative mind, the person behind the camera, and simply Karan. And what has always stood out is how much curiosity and thought you bring into everything you do,” Anil wrote.

The veteran actor also highlighted Karan’s curiosity and thoughtful approach to everything he does, saying it was one of the qualities that has always stood out to him. He further praised Karan and Rhea’s relationship, writing, “And what has always stood out is how much curiosity and thought you bring into everything you do. You and Rhea have built something very special together, and it’s always lovely to see.”

“Wishing you a year full of good stories, good people and lots of happy moments. Starting with the one we’re going to have just now at lunch. On the way to your residence to have an amazing lunch with the whole family. Looking forward to lunching,” Anil concluded.

Anil’s birthday message offered a glimpse into the warm bond he shares with Karan and his daughter.

He also shared two pictures with Karan. In one, the filmmaker is seen striking a candid pose, while the other captures a warm moment between the two as Anil helps fix Karan’s tie. The duo twinned in black for the occasion.

Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with filmmaker Karan Boolani on August 14, 2021.

--IANS

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