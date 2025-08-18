August 18, 2025 7:32 PM हिंदी

Anil Kapoor, Gajraj Rao pen heartfelt wishes for Gulzar: 'Forever grateful for your timeless words'

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) One of the most renowned lyricists and screenwriters of our time, Gulzar, turned a year older on Monday. 

As the legendary writer celebrated his 91st birthday, the Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor said that he will forever be grateful for his timeless words.

The 'Animal' actor dropped a photo of Gulzar on his X timeline with one of his poems playing in the backdrop.

Wishing him on his special day, Anil wrote: "Happy Birthday, Gulzar Saab. Forever grateful for your timeless words and artistry that made Thar such an unforgettable journey for all of us. Wishing you many more years of inspiring the world with your magic."

Actor Gajraj Rao also penned some beautiful lines praising the acclaimed writer.

"Gulzar Sahab, it's not a flower... but its fragrance. And this fragrance has been among us for decades, with its freshness. His beautiful words, his unparalleled films have brought him fame — but they have given us life. They have given us a bit of refinement in reading, writing, watching, and understanding. Gulzar Sahab's books and his cinema are a part of our destiny — how fortunate we are. Thank you for everything, Gulzar Sahab. Happy birthday to you," the 'Badhaai Ho' actor shared on his IG.

Vivek Oberoi wrote on the micro-blogging site: "There are poets whose words simply tell stories. And then there’s Gulzar Saab, whose words aren’t just told, they’re lived. Simple lines holding the deepest oceans of emotion and meaning. "Hansti rahe tu hansti rahe, Hayaa ki laali khilti rahe." You’ve wished for endless happiness for the beloved, a love so pure it keeps their innocent charm forever blooming. “

"Tujhse naraaz nahin zindagi… hairaan hoon main.” You’ve given us words that hold our hand through life’s toughest questions. “Tere bina zindagi se koi shikwa toh nahin…” You’ve shown us that love can be both incomplete and yet entirely whole. “Aane wala pal jaane wala hai…” You’ve reminded us to treasure every heartbeat, every breath, every fleeting moment. For me, and for millions, Gulzar Saab's poetry has been both anchor and sail, steadying us through storms and guiding us towards hope. Gulzar Saab, thank you for making the ordinary extraordinary. Happy Birthday!," he concluded.

