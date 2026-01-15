Angel One’s Q3 profit falls 4 pc to Rs 269 crore

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Stock broking firm Angel One Limited on Thursday reported a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 269 crore for the third quarter (Q3 FY26).

Along with the results, the company’s board approved an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share and a stock split in the ratio of 1:10, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 5.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,334.8 crore, compared with Rs 1,262.2 crore in the same period last financial year.

EBITDA increased 6.7 per cent to Rs 529.1 crore from Rs 495.9 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved slightly to 39.6 per cent from 39.3 per cent a year ago.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, Angel One showed strong growth. Consolidated gross revenue rose 11.1 per cent to Rs 1,337.7 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 1,204.2 crore in Q2 FY26.

Consolidated EBDAT increased 24.8 per cent to Rs 405 crore, with the margin improving to 39.4 per cent from 34.5 per cent in the previous quarter.

EBDAT from the broking and distribution businesses, including mutual funds and credit, grew 25.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 433.6 crore.

The margin in this segment improved to 43 per cent from 37.7 per cent in Q2FY26.

Consolidated profit after tax rose 26.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 268.7 crore, while profit from broking and distribution businesses increased 27.4 per cent to Rs 301 crore.

In the broking segment, the client funding book grew to Rs 5,860 crore as of December 2025 -- registering a 10.4 per cent growth over the previous quarter.

In non-broking businesses, the number of unique SIPs reached 23 lakh during the quarter, while credit disbursals jumped 55.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 710 crore.

The company’s wealth management business also performed well, with assets under management rising 33.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 8,220 crore.

