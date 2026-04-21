Angad Hasija joins Sharad Kelkar in 'Tumm Se Tumm Tak'

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actor Angad Hasija has joined the starcast of the television show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’. He will be seen essaying the role of Yash Vardhan. His entry brings with it a sense of intrigue and unanswered questions that immediately shift the tone of the narrative.

The show also stars Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey. Yash Vardhan is introduced as Gayatri’s estranged son in the show, and his sudden return hints at a past that hasn’t quite stayed buried, setting the stage for emotional undercurrents and unforeseen developments. While his true motives and the full extent of his story remain under wraps, his presence begins to influence the lives around him in subtle yet significant ways.

Talking about the show, Angad Hasija said, “I’m really excited to be a part of ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, especially since it’s a show that has connected so strongly with the audience. Yash Vardhan is a very interesting character with multiple layers, and that’s what drew me to it instantly. His journey is filled with mystery and emotional depth, and I’m looking forward to exploring all those nuances as the story unfolds. It’s always exciting to step into a narrative that is already loved, and I hope the audience enjoys this new twist and connects with my character”.

There is a quiet intensity to his character, one that gradually builds, making every interaction layered with curiosity and tension. As the narrative unfolds, Yash Vardhan is set to emerge as a pivotal force, slowly unravelling hidden truths and adding depth to the storyline, keeping viewers engaged and wanting to know more.

‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

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