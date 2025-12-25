Andhra marching towards ‘Quantum Yug’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Amaravati, Dec 25 (IANS) Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that Andhra Pradesh is marching towards ‘Quantum Yug’ and expressed hope that Amaravati will emerge as a great capital city in future.

He said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is marching ahead to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is taking the initiative to establish a healthy, wealthy and happy Andhra Pradesh to achieve Swarnandhra Pradesh.

Addressing ‘Good Governance Day’ celebrations organised by the state government, he remarked that the PM Modi and Chandrababu Babu combination will make the country number one.

“For Andhra Pradesh to become healthy, wealthy, and happy, under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the central government will leave no stone unturned. We will walk shoulder to shoulder,” he said.

Earlier, the Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Venkatapalem in the Amaravati capital region on the occasion of Good Governance Day, Atal Bihari Vajpayee centenary celebrations. Later, they planted saplings in the Vajpayee Memorial Park.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister described Vajpayee as a great patriot and Ajata Satru. He stated that Vajpayee has left such an imprint on India's politics that it will remain etched for centuries.

“Atal Ji is our inspiration. When I was studying in Bhopal, I heard Atal Ji for the first time. His words still echo in my ears,” he said.

He said former Prime Minister Jawaharlal had also recognised the efficiency of Vajpayee and predicted that one day Vajpayee would become Prime Minister.

He said Vajpayee also played a constructive role while in opposition and supported Indira Gandhi to protect the interests of the country. He said Vajpayee demonstrated India’s power through the Pokhran atomic tests.

Chouhan said that the relationship between Vajpayee and Chandrababu Naidu was not merely political, but it was a partnership of trust, vision, and development.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu described Shivraj Singh Chouhan as a practical politician who plants saplings daily to protect the environment. He said that the government can develop the Vajpayee memorial park in Amaravati with the sacrifice of capital region farmers.

BJP state president PVN Madhav, Union Ministers Srinivas Varma, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Ministers Satyakumar Yadav, P Narayana, and Kandula Durgesh addressed the gathering.

Earlier, Union Minister Chouhan met Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence.

“We had a detailed discussion on key aspects of agriculture and rural development in the state, focusing on policy initiatives, infrastructure enhancement, farmer welfare and sustainable agricultural practices,” Chouhan posted on ‘X’.

--IANS

ms/dan