July 21, 2025 7:10 PM हिंदी

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: India might consider playing three spinners in Manchester, says Steve Harmison

India might consider playing three spinners in Manchester, says former England pacer Steve Harmison ahead of fourth Test of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Former England pacer Steve Harmison feels that India might consider playing three spinners in their playing XI for the fourth Test against England in Manchester starting on Wednesday. India picked two spinners - Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar - in the last two Tests in Edgbaston and Lord's. The result in Edgbaston was in India's favour, while they narrowly lost by 22 runs at Lord's to go 1-2 down in the five-match series.

With the series on the line, Harminson backed the Shubman Gill-led side to include Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI at Old Trafford on rainy conditions.

“If it’s going to rain anywhere in England, and it hasn’t rained here in almost three months, it’ll be in Manchester. If there’s any venue where you might consider playing two spinners or even three, it’s Manchester. England won’t go that route; they have got Liam Dawson, but India might consider it. I expect a wicket very similar to what we saw at Edgbaston and Lord’s, one that will break up as the game progresses and offer turn later on. But I don’t see much pace or bounce in it, and once again, we could be looking at a lower-scoring affair," Harmison said on JioHotstar's ‘Follow The Blues’.

“The wicket in the fourth Test is not going to offer bounce to Kuldeep, but it will spin as the Test match progresses. And with the last three Tests all going deep into the fifth day, India have to seriously consider playing a second or even a third spinner. At the moment, their side is well-balanced. But the challenge lies in finding a way to bring Kuldeep Yadav in. You cannot drop Washington Sundar or Ravindra Jadeja," he said.

"So, can you play three spinners? That would be a big call, especially considering the situation around Jasprit Bumrah. Picking Kuldeep can be the right move, but how would you fit him in? There may have to be a tough decision - is it Sundar who misses out? I wouldn’t want to be the one making that call," he added.

--IANS

ab/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Oberoi Realty’s Q1 profit falls 28 pc, revenue slips nearly 30 pc

Oberoi Realty’s Q1 profit falls 28 pc, revenue slips nearly 30 pc

I'm so grateful to director Jeeva Sankar for giving me Karthika in Tamil film Amarakavyam: Actress Miya George

I'm so grateful to director Jeeva Sankar for giving me Karthika in Tamil film Amarakavyam: Actress Miya George

'Jassi bhai will play': Siraj confirms Bumrah's participation in fourth Test

'Jassi bhai will play': Siraj confirms Bumrah's participation in fourth Test

80.93 p.c. out of 19.36 crore rural households getting tap water: MoS V Somanna

80.93 p.c. out of 19.36 crore rural households getting tap water: MoS V Somanna

Families of 2006 Mumbai train blast victims demand CBI probe, re-investigation

Families of 2006 Mumbai train blast victims demand CBI probe, re-investigation

Ben Curran and Sikandar Raza back in Zimbabwe squad for Test series against New Zealand to be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Photo credit: Zimbabwe Cricket

Curran, Raza back in Zimbabwe squad for New Zealand Tests

Varun Dhawan reveals he felt hungover after watching Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara'

Varun Dhawan reveals he felt hungover after watching Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara'

Gold prices surge 200 pc in 6 years; Silver crosses Rs 1.13 lakh per kg again

Gold prices surge 200 pc in 6 years; Silver crosses Rs 1.13 lakh per kg again

Siraj still heartbroken over Lord’s defeat, says ‘Series is not over yet’

Siraj still heartbroken over Lord’s defeat, says ‘Series is not over yet’

51 new cruise circuits planned across 14 states and 3 UTs by 2027: Centre

51 new cruise circuits planned across 14 states and 3 UTs by 2027: Centre