Ancient practices, scientific power: A monk’s bestseller

Ishan Shivanand's The Practice of Immortality: A Monk’s Guide to Discovering Your Unlimited Potential for Health, Happiness, and Positivity

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) A carefully distilled guide to inner harmony and mindfulness, drawing on ancient Indian arts and sciences, is fast emerging as the choice of readers.

Ishan Shivanand's "The Practice of Immortality: A Monk’s Guide to Discovering Your Unlimited Potential for Health, Happiness, and Positivity" provides a practical perspective for personal transformation through ancient yogic secrets.

As per its publishers, the work, intended to be both a philosophical exploration and a hands-on guide, focuses on reorienting readers' relationship with time, stress, and internal conflict -- key issues of contemporary life.

It draws on the acclaimed Acharya and mental health researcher's two decades of monastic training and a 21-generation yogic lineage to introduce Yoga of Immortals (YOI) -- his system integrating meditation, martial arts, and traditional healing methods from the Indian Knowledge Systems -- that can be a life changer.

Combining both meditative practices and real-life narratives, the work encourages readers to adopt principles of mindfulness and presence as tools for long-term mental and physical vitality.

Published by Penguin Random House and Hachette Book Group and available in 15 countries, it is earning rave reviews on Amazon.

Merely a week after its release this month, it has become the number 1 bestseller across all major categories on Amazon India -- including health, fitness and nutrition, self-help for stress management, society and culture, as well as the overall books list.

It is among the most preordered and most reviewed titles on the platform this year, receiving a 5-star rating from over 1,200 readers within its first week.

With its message and practices evoking deep resonance with a wide and diverse audience, there is widespread reader enthusiasm.

The reviewers describe "The Practice of Immortality” as transformational, particularly in the areas of holistic health, ancient wisdom, and mental well-being.

