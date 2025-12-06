Tisca Chopra reveals why she turned director

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Actress Tisca Chopra, who has made her feature directorial debut with ‘Saali Mohabbat’, has shared why she turned to direction.

‘Saali Mohabbat’ blends drama, emotion, and unexpected twists. The film is headlined by Radhika Apte, and dives into a world where relationships, secrets, and ambition collide.

Talking about her journey as a filmmaker she said, “Majboori mein main director bani hoon, main aapko bata rahi hoon ki main bani hi isliye hoon because I didn’t want to reach a point jahan mere paas kaam nahi hai, toh mai khud likh ke khud bana lungi, ye soch ke main director bani hoon (I became a director out of necessity. I'm telling you, I only became one because I didn't want to reach a point where I had no work. So I thought, I'll write it myself and make it myself. That's why I became a director)”.

Her raw, unfiltered take highlights both her creative drive and her determination to shape stories on her own terms.

The film is produced by Manish Malhotra, and is poised to resonate with viewers for its bold storytelling, compelling characters, and the distinct voice Tisca brings to the narrative. With a fresh perspective and an immersive plot, the film promises to keep audiences hooked from start to finish.

Earlier, she received praise from the lead actress of the film, Radhika Apte, who credited her for helping her find the fragile balance between quiet vulnerability and hidden strength.

The upcoming who-dunnit thriller also stars Divyenndu Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sharat Saxena, Sauraseni Maitra with a special cameo by Kusha Kapila.

Talking about her role, Radhika earlier said, “The trailer captures the unsettling stillness of Smita’s world. Playing her meant sitting with emotions that aren’t always easy to define, and that challenge was incredibly rewarding. Tisca’s guidance helped me find that fragile balance between quiet vulnerability and hidden strength”.

“Smita may appear reserved, but she shouldn’t be provoked, never underestimate the power of a quiet woman”, she added.

‘Saali Mohabbat’ is set to stream on ZEE5 on December 12, 2025.

