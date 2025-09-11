Ananya Panday unwinds at an exotic vacation in Maldives

Mumbai Sep 11, IANS Bollywood actress Ananya Panday seems to be having a gala time in the Maldives. She recently shared a video of herself indulging in her favourite delicacy on the exotic island.

Ananya was not seen in the video, but she was behind the camera, filming a variety of croissants and puffs at a fine bakery on the island.

The actress also shared another video from her exotic trip to the Maldives. The video showcased Ananya's luxurious water villa. The villa is situated right between a waterbody has a swing and resting chairs and gives an end-to-end view of the sea in the Maldives.

Going by the caption of the video posted by Ananya, it looks like the actress had been yearning to visit the Maldives and unwind herself while on her luxurious staycation since long.

Talking about Ananya's career, the actress, apart from being an actress, is also known for her fashion sense. The actress has been quite the fashion news for Indian designers, especially this year, and she was seen wearing some of their most glamorous and creative creations. Recently Ananya's OTT show “Call Me Bae” clocked 1 year, commemorating another milestone in her career, and she shared a compilation video from the show on a social media account and penned a note expressing her excitement for her forthcoming season of the show.

She wrote, "1 year to CALL ME BAE, and I'm ever grateful for all the love we still get and all the questions on when we're doing season 2, which is going to be super soon." Can't wait to get back with the best team and step into Bae's heels again. She's honestly the best girl." Ananya also expressed gratitude and wrote, "I am beyond grateful!!! #CallMeBae is trending globally at #6 and in the top 10 in so many nations. I’m truly touched by all the love directed towards Bae and the entire cast. The way fans are emulating Bae’s style and recreating her looks and lines is heartwarming." She added, "The #Behencode videos are absolutely adorable!! Keep them coming, along with all the lovely renditions of our songs – you all amaze me. I appreciate all the reviews and the little details everyone has picked up on, with fans already asking for season 2! Thank you, thank you, thank you – it’s only been a week since the launch, and I couldn’t be more thankful."

