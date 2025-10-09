Ananya Panday shares drool-worthy food moments from her Paris trip

Mumbai Oct 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently gave her fans a glimpse into her Paris trip through a photo dump on her social media.

She captioned the series of photos as 'Happy girls are the prettiest.' And if you make it to the end of this dump, you are a true one. I promise it's worth it. Among the highlights of the post were several food-centric pictures showcasing Ananya's love for different cuisines. One picture featured a close-up of her crispy golden French fries, served with pasta topped with black truffles.

Another image showed a decadent dessert, a brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with rich chocolate sauce. She also shared a shot of iced coffee and cappuccino paired with cookies at a cafe, while another frame highlighted a vibrant sushi set-up, complete with chopsticks and a blue and white ceramic sauce dish. In addition to food, Ananya included glimpses of her fashion looks during the trip. One photo captured her in a sleek black backless dress, while another showed her casual look in a white tank top and denim, accessorised with a branded bag.

The photo series also featured her skincare moment in a bathrobe, candid captures from the hotel, and a lavishly decorated dining table adorned with flowers and chandeliers. The Paris trip was part of Ananya's appearance for an international event, but her post particularly underlined her foodie side as she indulged in varied cuisines during the visit.

On the work front, Ananya made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with “Student of the Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She later featured in films including "Pati Patni Aur Woh" and received appreciation for her role in "Gehraiyaan", which released in 2022 and also co-starred Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

She has recently been a part of projects such as “CTRL” and the OTT series “Call Me Bae”. Her upcoming slate includes Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and her other ventures, keeping her among the most active young actors in the industry.

