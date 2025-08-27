Ananya Panday: ‘Gehraiyaan’ really changed a lot for me

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday described her 2022 romantic drama “Gehraiyaan” as a transformative experience that pushed her to explore deeper emotions and self-reflection.

Talking about a role or a film that changed her as a person, Ananya told IANS: “‘Gehraiyaan’ really changed a lot for me. It pushed me to explore emotions I hadn’t tapped into before, both as an actor and personally.”

The 26-year-old actress said that her role Tia taught her stillness, and restraint, which contrasts with her real-life personality.

“It was such an internal, nuanced role and I had to do a lot of self-reflection to get there. It also gave me a new level of comfort with silence, stillness, and playing with restraint, which is very different from how I am in real life!” said the actress, who hosted Airbnb’s Original experience.

“Gehraiyaan” is directed by Shakun Batra. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, with supporting performances from Rajat Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah.

The film is set against a contemporary urban backdrop, the narrative explores themes of infidelity, trauma, and emotional complexity through the intertwined lives of four individuals navigating love, ambition, and betrayal.

Ananya will next be seen in ‘Chand Mera Dil’ and ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’.

“Chand Mera Dil”, which was announced last year in November, is a passionate love story. The film is directed by Vivek Soni, who has previously made “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in 2021.

Meanwhile, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, also features Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta and others in pivotal roles.

The upcoming film marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after their 2019 release ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Aparshakti Khurana.

Backed by Karan Johar in collaboration with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ is likely to reach the cinema halls on February 13 next year. Kartik’s untitled film with Anurag Basu will be released in Diwali 2025.

--IANS

dc/