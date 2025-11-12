Anandpur Sahib turning white to evoke Guru Tegh Bahadur's divine light

Anandpur Sahib (Punjab), Nov 12 (IANS) In a landmark initiative to elevate the spiritual and historical vibes of Punjab's historic Anandpur Sahib, a transformative "White City" project was kicked off on Wednesday to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur with grandeur.

After performing ‘ardas’ (prayer) by Baba Satnam Singh of Kar Sewa Wale at Qila Anandgarh Sahib, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains started the project with a paintbrush, starting from the local bus stand to paint the entire city white.

Articulating the vision behind the project, Bains, who is an MLA from Anandpur Sahib, said: "Today, we embark on a journey to make Anandpur Sahib a beacon of beauty, peace and devotion. This project is a promise to our rich heritage and our future generations. The divine aura of the holy city is already being felt as we are cleaning every street and corner, renovating every road and coating the city in white."

Highlighting the overwhelming community support, the Education Minister shared that philanthropic individuals have contributed over 20,000 litres of white paint for the initial phase.

He emphasised that this initiative is a powerful testament to the spirit of inclusiveness and collective efforts.

Urging the youth and panchayats to participate in this massive ‘sewa’ (voluntary service), he said: "We will cover every street and every neighbourhood for the next five to seven days, ensuring that the transformative touch of white paint makes the city spotless."

Bains assured the full support from the Rupnagar district administration for this project, saying that “White City” project is envisioned as a continuous campaign, with the current phase set to be sustained to ensure the complete and lasting beautification of Anandpur Sahib to make it a radiant symbol of the Guru’s legacy for the millions of pilgrims expected for the ninth Guru Sahib’s 350th martyrdom anniversary commemorations.

Evoking the spirit of the Guru’s teachings, Bains said: "On this hallowed ground, where Guru Tegh Bahadur laid the foundation of a spiritual citadel, we begin a humble sewa to reflect the Guru Sahib’s divine light."

