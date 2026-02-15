Amruta Fadnavis says her song ‘Shambhu Re’ awakens the power of devotion

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Playback singer Amruta Fadnavis, who has released her new song ‘Shambhu Re’ on the occasion of Mahashivratri, has said that the song has the power to awaken devotion.

The singer, who is also the wife of the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, spoke with IANS recently, and shared the idea behind the song.

She told IANS, “When you have a devotion and love for your God, whether it is a difficult song, whether it is this song that has just been sung, ‘Shambhu Re’, which itself is a very beautiful song. So I think the song that awakens the devotion in you is beautiful. So I can't compare. But both have their own qualities”.

She also spoke about her passion for music, as she said, “Music is my soul. It's like breathing for me. Whether it's late night or early morning, whenever I get time, I practise classical music. I practise my suralap. And the songs that come, I work on them and then record them. So I think every song is a new production for you. You have a baby. So I think it's very important to give it justice. So I work on every song. In fact, Monty ji helped me a lot. And because of him, I was able to succeed”.

When asked if she would ever take up a role on the celluloid, she said that she is not actively looking for films, and has also declined many acting offers in the past.

“Music is my passion. How to emote that passion, I naturally know how to do it. So in my vocals, or the songs I have sung, I feature in them. But I have never thought of acting. Whatever offers I got, I told them politely that this is not my path”, she added.

--IANS

aa/