Amol Parashar recalls how Manoj Bajpayee reacted when fans called him 'Bhiku Mhatre' from ‘Satya’

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actor Amol Parashar recalled an interesting conversation with actor Manoj Bajpayee during the shoot of a film in 2013, that left him inspired and gave a different yet beautiful perspective of stardom.

Amol revealed how Manoj Bajpayee had reacted when fans continued to identify him as Bhiku Mhatre from the cult classic ‘Satya’ even decades after its release and despite him playing umpteen superhit characters over the years.

Speaking to IANS, Amol shared that the incident circled back to 2013, when he and Manoj Bajpayee had become friends while shooting together in Hyderabad.

During one of the schedules, a crowd gathered at the shooting location after learning that Bajpayee was on set. "I remember people from the crowd shouting, 'Bhiku! Bhiku!' They were referring to Bhiku Mhatre from ‘Satya’. This was many years after the film had been released," Amol said.

Curious about how the star must have felt being associated with a character he had played decades ago, despite delivering several acclaimed performances since then, Amol decided to ask him about it.

"I asked him, 'Sir, don't you find it strange? You played Bhiku Mhatre 20-25 years ago. Since then, you've done so many incredible roles and characters. Yet people still remember and call you Bhiku Mhatre.'"

According to Amol, Bajpayee's response left a lasting impact on him."He told me that actors spend their entire careers trying to create an identity. We want audiences to remember us and our work. If a character has stayed in people's minds for so many years, why would I fight that? It is a privilege," Amol recalled.

The actor said Manoj's perspective stayed with him and helped him understand fame differently, especially after the popularity of his own character Chitvan from the web series ‘Tripling’.

Amol revealed that after ‘Tripling’ became a huge success, fans began associating him so strongly with Chitvan that they expected him to be exactly like the character in real life.

"People would meet me thinking they were going to meet Chitvan. They expected someone who was always partying and having fun. Then they would realise that I am actually quite different. Sometimes I could even sense a little disappointment because I wasn't exactly like the character they loved," he quipped.

The actor further stated that remembering Bajpayee's words helped him appreciate the affection audiences had for his character and be grateful for it."

That conversation happened before ‘Tripling’ came into my life. Later, when people started recognising me as Chitvan, I understood what Manoj sir meant. It is a privilege when a character becomes so memorable that people carry it with them for years," Amol shared.

The actor added that Chitvan remains one of his most loved characters, and he absolutely feels fortunate that audiences are now connecting with some of his other roles as well.

"I feel lucky that people remember Chitvan, and now they are also talking about some of my other characters like Dr Prabhat from Gram Chikitsalaya. As an actor, that's all you can ask for," he concluded.

On the professional front, Amol, who has delivered stellar performances in projects like OTT series Home, Bollywood movie Sardar Udham Singh and many others, is all geared up for the season 2 of his hit series, ‘Gram Chikitsalaya.’

–IANS

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