Ammy Virk says ‘Godday Godday Chaa 2’ has comic twists delivering meaningful message

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actor Ammy Virk, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, ‘Godday Godday Chaa 2’, has said that the storyline of the film blends comic twists with a meaningful message.

The trailer film was unveiled on Thursday, and it continues the story of the National Award-winning original, bringing audiences back to a world of laughter, tradition, and meaningful social commentary.

The film also stars Tania, Gitaj Bindrakhia, Gurjazz, Nirmal Rishi, Nikeet Dhillon and Sardar Sohi.

Talking about the film, Ammy Virk said in a statement, "Being part of this film has been an incredible experience. The storyline allows for so many comic twists while still delivering a meaningful message. Seeing the characters adapt, stumble, and grow in this new setup was both fun and challenging as an actor. The energy on set was infectious, and I can’t wait for audiences to enjoy this rollercoaster of laughter and emotion”.

This time, the story focuses on women taking charge of wedding celebrations, challenging age-old norms, and leaving men to navigate their traditional roles in humorous and unexpected ways. It explores gender co-existence while weaving in moments of heartfelt comedy, family drama, and celebration.

Tania said, "This film is empowering on many levels. It beautifully shows how men and women can come together as equals, share responsibilities in ways that feel fair and fulfilling, and reimagine traditions with mutual respect. It’s not about one being above the other, but about walking side by side and finding joy in doing things differently, together. That is what our film emphasizes”.

Director Vijay Kumar Arora said, "With the sequel, we aimed to strike a balance between humor and heart. The narrative celebrates co-existence and mutual respect, highlighting how traditions can evolve without losing their essence. Watching the cast bring these characters to life, especially in such a lively and authentic setting, was a creative thrill”.

‘Godday Godday Chaa 2’ is produced by Zee Studios and VH Entertainment and written by Jagdeep Sidhu. The film is scheduled for release on October 21, 2025.

