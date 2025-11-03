Amitabh Bachchan says 'So much pride' as he congratulates Indian women's team

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Just like all of us, Amitabh Bachchan is unable to contain his excitement as the Indian women's cricket team registered a historic win against South Africa during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Finals.

Expressing the immense pride this historic win has brought to the entire country, Big B penned on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, "T 5552 - Jeet Gaye !!! India Women Cricket .. WORLD CHAMPIONS !! So much pride you have brought for us all .. CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS !!!! (sic)"

Many other B-town celebs also congratulated the Women in Blue on their latest triumph.

Manoj Bajpayee shared, "World Champions! (Trophy emoji) History made and witnessed! Not just a match…this felt like a moment that will stay with us for a very long time. So proud of Team India 🇮🇳 Shefali and Richa were outstanding, and the whole team gave everything today. This historic day will inspire generations, and so many young girls will now believe it is possible."

Hrithik Roshan also penned on the micro-blogging site, “Jeet gaye!! HISTORIC! Congratulations Team India on our first Women’s Cricket World Cup win. To the beginning of many more… All my love & respect.”

Suniel Shetty wrote, "Sweat. Spirit. Grit. Sheer Heart. And that's how HISTORY got a glow-up! Our Women in Blue didn’t chase glory - they owned it. For every little girl with a dream, and every single Indian out there, say it loud - WE ARE WORRLDD CHAMPIONS".

Dropping a poster of team India on his Insta Stories, Varun Dhawan said, "Proud Indian, proud cricket fan, Our heroes."

Rishab Shetty added, "Heartiest congratulations to our incredible women’s team for conquering the world! Your hard work, spirit, and dedication have made every Indian proud. A historic victory for Indian cricket!"

Jackie Shroff also congratulated the Indian team, saying, "The Women in Blue are simply unstoppable. What a victory over South Africa! Every player contributed to this epic team effort. We salute you, World Champions! CONGRATULATIONS."

