Amitabh Bachchan reacts as KBC contestant recalls waiting for 5 hours outside Jalsa with his mother

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s massive fan following was highlighted during the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18.

Contestant Subhoto Bhattacharya recalled his experience of visiting the actor’s Mumbai residence, Jalsa, with his mother.

Contestant Subhoto Bhattacharya shared that he had visited Mumbai for the first time in 2024 with his mother. While they explored the city and even watched an IPL match, his mother’s biggest wish was to see Amitabh Bachchan in person.

Subhoto recalled that he knew about Amitabh Bachchan’s tradition of meeting fans outside Jalsa on Sundays, so they reached the residence at noon, several hours before the actor’s appearance.

He said, “2024 mein main pehli baar Mumbai aaya tha apne mata ji ko leke.. Yahan aakey maine bahut saare monuments wagera, Gateway of Mumbai dekha.. IPL match bhi dekha.. lekin phir Mummy ka asha poora nahi hua woh bol rahein the… Bachchan ji se kab milege? Mujhe maalum tha aap har Sunday 5 baje Jalsa main apne fans se milte hain toh hum Sunday mein 12 baje Jalsa ke aage khade ho gaye. Aur 12 baje iski maaniyan aap, fans ke sailaab aane lagi. Maine apne jeevan mein aisa fans ka sailaab kabhi nahi dekha tha... Toh hum 12 baje se leke 5 baje tak aapke Jalsa ke bahar the… aur jab 5 baje aapka darshan hua, woh main kabhi nahi bhool sakunga sir.”

(In 2024, I came to Mumbai for the first time with my mother. After coming here, I visited many monuments and places, including the Gateway of India. I also watched an IPL match. But my mother’s wish was still not fulfilled. She kept asking, ‘When will we meet Bachchan ji?’ I knew that you meet your fans at Jalsa every Sunday at 5 p.m., so we stood outside Jalsa at 12 noon that Sunday. And from 12 noon onwards, a sea of fans started arriving. I had never seen such a sea of fans in my life. So, we stayed outside Jalsa from 12 noon to 5 p.m., and when I finally got your darshan at 5 p.m., it is something I will never forget, sir)

Subhoto’s story left Bachchan touched. With his trademark warmth and humour, the actor told him, “Agar humko pehle pata hota ki aap aane wale hain, toh hum phatak khol dete aur aapko andar...”

He then turned towards Subhoto’s mother and warmly added, “Mata ji, agli baar aisa hi kijiyega. Humko pehle bata dijiyega ki aap aane wali hain.”

For the uninitiated, Sunday gathering outside Jalsa has been a long-standing tradition for Amitabh Bachchan and his fans.

The actor has previously said that the tradition dates back to 1982, with fans gathering outside his home every Sunday to see him.

–IANS

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