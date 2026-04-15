Amitabh Bachchan pens note on faith, struggle, and life’s ‘saturation’

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Megastar of Hindi cinema Amitabh Bachchan has again stirred introspection with a deeply philosophical note, reflecting on the stark contrast between abundance and deprivation.

The icon took to his blog, where he drew parallels from life’s realities and wrote: “One can get saturated with items of food and its consumption .. but the poor never experienced the means of saturation .. for them just the faith that by the end of the day they shall get their food, is to them their saturation limit ..”

He spoke about how “saturation” holds different meanings for different people. The thespian shaed that while some are overwhelmed by excess, others find solace merely in the hope of a meal.

He wrote: “Saturation has many connotations…compared with the maximum possible .. dissolved and consumed... we by the grace of God are blessed to know, after many years of strain and effort... others put in the same effort, but do not get the similar response ..

‘Vishv ka abhishaap bhaari’ - the curse of life,” he wrote.

Weaving in references to belief, faith, and even Hamlet from William Shakespeare, the star underlined how faith ultimately guides humanity through uncertainty, even as it continues to divide and define us.

“There is saturation too on the modern elements that provide information .. hundreds of elements, and all with some unique inputs... which to believe and what to consume .. that is the question: Shakespeare and Hamlet: ‘to be or not to be that is the question’”

He added: “so... belief is the key word... belief , that consumes all of us that have faith as the guide... guided through life in the belief of some finality or the other .. and lasting a lifetime, through generations… belief the element .. and faith its follower .. separated and divided humanity… the explain to this is never needed .. we all know where this leads to. Keep well all and in belief.”

--IANS

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