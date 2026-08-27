Amitabh Bachchan gives important relationship advice to young couples to avoid fights

Mumbai, August 27 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan left viewers in splits while sharing a lighthearted yet important piece of marriage advice.

The actor while in conversation with a contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, commended a contestant for remembering the exact dates of both his first meeting and wedding anniversary.

The legendary actor further cautioned husbands against forgetting such important milestones, adding his trademark humour to the advice.

Addressing the husbands among the contestants and viewers, Amitabh said, “Jitne bhi yahan pati log hain, ek baat dhyan se sun lijiye. Jis din aapka byah hua tha apni patni ke saath, sari duniya ko bhool jaiye, us date ko kabhi mat bhooliyega. Yeh bahut hi mahatvapurna tareekh hoti hai, aur patniyan jo hain woh baar-baar poochhti rehti hain ki 'tumko maloom hai hamara byah kab hua tha?' Aur kahin aapne galti kar di bhai saab, toh joota, chhappal, belan sab chal padega.”

(All the husbands out there, listen carefully. The day you got married to your wife, forget every other date in the world, but never forget that one. It’s a very important date. Wives have a habit of asking again and again, ‘Do you remember when we got married?’ And gentlemen, if you happen to get that date wrong, be prepared for shoes, slippers, rolling pins, everything might come flying your way)

The actor’s playful warning drew laughter from the live audience.

Amitabh, who has been married to Bollywood star Jaya Bachchan had recently opened up about his equation with his wife. In another conversation, he revealed that he informs his family in advance whenever a shoot is likely to make him late for dinner, joking that this helps him avoid being questioned by Jaya. He also said that when there is no domestic help at home, he takes care of the household chores himself.

Admitting that while cooking is not his strength, he sometimes asks Jaya to prepare something for him, who then gets excited and makes different dishes for him, asking him if he liked them. He also recently thanked Jaya on the show for preparing mango kheer for him after he stopped eating regular kheer.

–IANS

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