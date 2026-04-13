Amitabh Bachchan calls ‘net connect’ a ‘saviour’ as he talks about bond with ‘EFs’

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Bollywood’s “Shahenshah” Amitabh Bachchan has spoken about his long bond with his fans, whom he fondly calls his “extended family” or “EF”. The megastar has expressed his gratitude for their long-standing love for him.

Amitabh took to his blog, which he started in 2008, where he said he often finds it difficult to reconcile how the journey that began on “Day 1” has now reached an astounding 6628 days.

“Delayed in the presence of the Blog .. but never delayed in attempts to catch up and express .. due the Ef , and the love and affection it continues to extend each day .. I am unable to reconcile with the DAY 1, of this connect and wonder how we have reached 6628 today,” Big B wrote.

He credited the enduring bond to consistent effort, perseverance, and a deep commitment to stay connected despite challenging circumstances.

“It has been a certain perseverence of thought word and deed .. and the commit to be here despite moments that were extenuating .”

The thespian shared that even while travelling for contractual work across various locations, he ensured access to internet connectivity, calling it a “saviour” that helped him maintain his daily interaction his extended family (Ef).

“In places and destinations where I have had to be on contractual work, the one factor I have always asked for and got was the netconnect .. a saviour for me in every respect .. saviour for the connect to the Ef .. I am truly blessed to have the love and affection of the Ef ..Love ..”

The cine icon is shooting for Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD” sequel, which also stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas.

The first installment is set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.

Big B was last seen on screen Vettaiyan in the action thriller film directed by T. J. Gnanavel.

The film stars an ensemble cast of Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.

The film follows a senior police officer who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter killing, while investigating the murder of a teacher.

He will also reportedly be seen in Nitesh Tiwary’s upcoming magnum opus “Ramayana: Part 1”, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. The icon will reportedly play the character of Jatayu.

--IANS

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