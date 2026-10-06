Amitabh Bachchan calls Madhuri Dixit ‘incredible’ post her performance on 'Kaahe Ched Mohe' from 'Devdas'

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit made a stunning special appearance on the quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

As a part of grand celebrations of host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday special week, the actress turned it into a memorable musical moment when Amitabh Bachchan requested her to perform a small piece of dance.

Big B requested a musical cue for the actress, asking, "Computer ji, please play a song for Madhuri ji.”

As the classic melody ‘Kaahe Chhed Chhed Mohe’ played, Madhuri Dixit mesmerized the audience with her exquisite mudras, and facial expressions right from the hotseat.

Standing nearby, Amitabh Bachchan watched in awe, applauding her performance and praising her warmly, “Wah! Kya baat hai... Incredible, incredible Madhuri ji..” (Wow! That’s wonderful... Incredible, incredible, Madhuri ji)

For the initiated, Madhuri Diixit is all set to host the Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati that goes by the name of Kon Honaar Crorepati.

Talking about the iconic “Kahe Chhed Chhed Mohe” song, it is from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 period drama "Devdas" and remains one of the most celebrated classical dance sequences in Hindi cinema.

The song features Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi and was composed by Ismail Darbar, with lyrics by Nusrat Badr and vocals by Pandit Birju Maharaj, Kavita Krishnamurti.

The choreography was by legendary Kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj, who designed the intricate Kathak movements specifically to showcase Madhuri’s grace and classical dancing prowess.

Talking about Madhuri and Amitabh Bachchan, they have shared screen space in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where Madhuri made a special appearance in the song, Makhna.

Madhuri and Amitabh have otherwise never shared the screen in a full fledged movie.

–IANS

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