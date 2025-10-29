October 29, 2025 9:47 PM हिंदी

Amitabh Bachchan calls grandson Agastya Nanda 'Special' ahead of 'Ikkis' release

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan called grandson Agastya Nanda 'special' ahead of the release of his highly-awaited war drama "Ikkis", which is expected to reach the cinema halls in December.

Big B penned a heartfelt note for Agastya in his blog. Recalling how he once held the little one in his hands, he penned, "Agastya ! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born .. few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard ..TODAY you play in Theatres all over the World ..(sic)."

The proud grandfather added, "You are SPECIAL .. all my prayers and blessings to you .. may you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest PRIDE for the family (red heart and folded hands emoji) (sic)."

Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar was also all praises for the trailer of "Ikkis".

After watching the preview, KJo expressed his pride on social media using the following words, "LOVED!!! This one is going to be a solid film !!!! Sriram in his A game !!! Loved you AGGY!!!! So so proud !!!! Props and big love to @maddockfilms (sic)."

Helmed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, "Ikkis" shares the inspiring story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal - India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

Khetarpal took on the enemy head-on during the Battle of Basantar, destroying 10 Pakistani tanks before losing his life.

Sharing the trailer of "Ikkis" on social media, makers Maddock Films said, " Woh Ikkis Ka Tha, Ikkis Ka Hi Rahega! Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present #Ikkis, an untold true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee - Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal directed by Sriram Raghavan. Share your #QissaAtIkkis because every legendary story starts young. In cinemas December 2025! (sic)."

Accompanying Agastya, the project will also see Simar Bhatia, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, and Deepak Dobriyal in significant roles, along with others.

