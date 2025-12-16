December 16, 2025 9:33 PM हिंदी

KBC: Amitabh Bachchan backs contestant's ‘no make-up’ stance for wife, compliments her 'natural beauty'

Mumbai Dec 16 IANS) The quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, in the upcoming episode, will see a fun yet cute banter between the host Amitabh Bachchan, contestant Biplab Biswas and his wife.

Amitabh Bachchan, who himself witnessed a delightful exchange between a husband and wife seated beside him on the hot seat, was seen admiring their innocence, which also left him in splits. The conversation begins on a light note when Bachchan, amused by the couple’s innocence, asks, “aisa lagta hai aap dono film wagera dekhte hain?”

The husband, Biplab Biswas, responded with endearing honesty, “Sir, paisa thoda kam hai, lekin mahine mein ek–do baar adjust karke dekh hi lete hain. (Sir I have a little money but despite that, I manage to see two films a month)”

The sincerity of the response drew smiles all around, further prompting Bachchan to appreciate the couple’s simple joys. What followed was a playful banter that left the studio in laughter.

The wife shared that her husband enjoys films, especially those where the hero saves the beautiful heroine. She further teased that when she tries to recreate the look of a heroine and applies make-up, he doesn’t approve. In his defence, the husband asked Amitabh whether his wife even needed makeup considering her natural beauty.

He said, “Sir, inko dekhiye aap. Itni khoobsurat hain… inko make-up ki zarurat hi kya hai?” _ Bachchan, in his signature gracious style, agreed warmly and said, “Devi ji, is baat se hum sehmat hain. Bina make-up ke aap bahut khoobsurat dikhti hain.”

Despite Amitabh’s compliment, the wife was seen being stubborn with her thought of needing make-up, further making both the husband and Big B laugh.

The couple’s affectionate back-and-forth, sprinkled with honesty, made Amitabh Bachchan and the onlookers laugh out loud.

–IANS

rd/

